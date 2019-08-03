Dr. Jonathan Hata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Hata, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Hata, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Wake Forest Baptist Health Surgical Services of Hickory415 N Center St Ste 102, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 327-9178
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, he knows his job very well. I would recommend him to anyone if you need surgery.
About Dr. Jonathan Hata, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Ctr/Duke University
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Wheaton College (Il)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hata works at
Dr. Hata has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.