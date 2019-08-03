See All General Surgeons in Hickory, NC
Dr. Jonathan Hata, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Hata, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hata works at Hickory Surgical Clinic, Inc in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wake Forest Baptist Health Surgical Services of Hickory
    415 N Center St Ste 102, Hickory, NC 28601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 327-9178

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Catawba Valley Medical Center
  • Frye Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Adhesions Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 03, 2019
    Great doctor, he knows his job very well. I would recommend him to anyone if you need surgery.
    Pamela S Paxton in Newton , North Carolina — Aug 03, 2019
    About Dr. Jonathan Hata, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386858165
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Med Ctr/Duke University
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    • Wheaton College (Il)
