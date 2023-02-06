Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Hayes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Hayes, MD
Dr. Jonathan Hayes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Knoxville, TN.
Dr. Hayes works at
Dr. Hayes' Office Locations
The Tower at Park West9430 Park West Blvd Ste 330, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 693-6065
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Probably a good surgeon, pre-op and follow-up instructions were vague, weak, and non-specific. Once fully healed will know how successful surgery was.
About Dr. Jonathan Hayes, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Loss of Smell and-or Taste, Anosmia and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
