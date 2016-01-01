Overview

Dr. Jonathan Henry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Mclaren Central Michigan, MyMichigan Medical Center Alma, MyMichigan Medical Center Clare, MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin and MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.



Dr. Henry works at Jonathan Henry Practice in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.