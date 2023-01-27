See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Jonathan Hersch, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.5 (189)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Hersch, MD

Dr. Jonathan Hersch, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Hersch works at West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hersch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boca Raton Office
    9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 400A, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 417-3339

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prudential
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 189 ratings
    Patient Ratings (189)
    5 Star
    (161)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Excellent doctor with wonderful bedside manner. I can't say enough about how thrilled I am with my shoulder replacement. Thank you!
    Debi — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Jonathan Hersch, MD

    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548223605
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clin Fndn|Sports Medicine
    • Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
    • Long Island Jewish Med Ctr|Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Hersch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hersch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hersch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hersch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hersch works at West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hersch’s profile.

    189 patients have reviewed Dr. Hersch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hersch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hersch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hersch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

