Dr. Hershey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Hershey, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Hershey, MD
Dr. Jonathan Hershey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Hershey works at
Dr. Hershey's Office Locations
Retina & Vitreous Consultants of Wi2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 450, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 332-2404
Retina & Vitreous Consultants of Wi13133 N Port Washington Rd Ste G-18, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (262) 240-0457
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a detached retina (which I had never heard of before) and was recommended to see Dr Hershey. He was able to see me within a day and scheduled surgery for that evening. Everything was explained in detail about what had happened, surgery and recovery. To me, he is my hero .... he saved my eye site out of my left eye!
About Dr. Jonathan Hershey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1811992563
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Evanston Hospital
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hershey has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hershey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hershey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hershey.
