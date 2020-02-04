Dr. J Kyle Hewett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hewett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Kyle Hewett, MD
Overview
Dr. J Kyle Hewett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Hewett works at
Locations
-
1
Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Columbia3016 Longtown Commons Dr Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 744-4900
-
2
Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Suite 3002728 Sunset Blvd Ste 300, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 744-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hewett was one of the several doctors that saw me in the hospital (Richland County) when I was admitted for all kinds of sudden organ failures I don’t even remember going to the hospital on Thanksgiving day but all definitely saved my life. I know Dr Hewett played a big part in helping me. I am hoping to return to see him for follow up which I now have a family doctor and went last week to see him and told him I was supposed to first get a referral from him for a Cardiologist and a Pulmonologist and asked if he would try to find out if Dr Hewett sees private patients or only in the hospital.I am having problems with lots of heart palpitations and my heart fluttering about all the time now. Sorry to write so much but yes definitely I would highly recommend Dr Hewett and his team to anyone because they definitely saved my life.
About Dr. J Kyle Hewett, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1063696011
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Richland Memorial Hospital
- Univ of SC Sch of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hewett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hewett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hewett works at
Dr. Hewett has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hewett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hewett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hewett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hewett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hewett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.