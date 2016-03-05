Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Higgins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Higgins, MD
Dr. Jonathan Higgins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Higgins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Higgins' Office Locations
-
1
Victor Matthews MD10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 393, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 296-1871
-
2
Cuidado Integrado - Orlando Health Cancer Institute - Osceola1001 E Osceola Pkwy Ste 3200, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (321) 843-8655
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Higgins?
Dr. Higgins is an awesome Doctor I would highly recommend him. He has a great bed side manor... he provided my spouse with details of the procedure showing photos of the before and after while I was still in recovery. Dr Higgins was very knowledgeable about his plan of action which led to a success of the procedure.
About Dr. Jonathan Higgins, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1548426356
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higgins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Higgins works at
Dr. Higgins has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Port Placements or Replacements and Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higgins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.