Dr. Jonathan Hobson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Hobson works at The Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida in Safety Harbor, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Sick Sinus Syndrome, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.