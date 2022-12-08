See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Jonathan Hodes, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (42)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Hodes, MD

Dr. Jonathan Hodes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Hodes works at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hodes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayfield Clinic Inc.
    3825 Edwards Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 221-1100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Hodes saved my life. I had to have emergency brain surgery in 2020. He is the reason my young daughter still has her mom. I am grateful to still be here to watch all of her milestones. I am forever indebted to him.
    Kati Pfeiffer — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Hodes, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lariboisiere Hosp|National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    Residency
    • U Calif San Francisco
    Internship
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Hodes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hodes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hodes works at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Hodes’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

