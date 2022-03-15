Dr. Jonathan Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Huang, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Huang, MD
Dr. Jonathan Huang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois Chicago Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Huang's Office Locations
Rush Copley Medical Group Urology2020 Ogden Ave Ste 335, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 692-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huwang is an excellent Urologist and has always allowed input from the patient.
About Dr. Jonathan Huang, MD
- Urology
- English, Chinese
- 1104183417
Education & Certifications
- Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut
- Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia
- Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia
- University Of Illinois Chicago Illinois
- Urology
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.