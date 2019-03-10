See All Plastic Surgeons in Renton, WA
Super Profile

Dr. Jonathan Hutter, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (13)
Map Pin Small Renton, WA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Hutter, MD

Dr. Jonathan Hutter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Hutter works at Plastic/Reconstructive Srgns in Renton, WA with other offices in Maple Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Hutter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic/Reconstructive Srgns
    17930 Talbot Rd S, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 228-3440
  2. 2
    The Dermatology Clinic
    23925 225th Way SE Ste B, Maple Valley, WA 98038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 228-3187
  3. 3
    Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center
    400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 228-3440
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 10, 2019
    I have neurofibromatosis that causes benign tumors to grow through my body. Dr Hunter has removed several Marble beniign tumors that have been causing pain and discomfort over the past several years. I am extremely pleased with the results. He’s very concerned with detail and making things right.
    — Mar 10, 2019
    About Dr. Jonathan Hutter, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538216296
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Hutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hutter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hutter has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

