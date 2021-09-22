Dr. Jonathan Huz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Huz, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Huz, MD
Dr. Jonathan Huz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Slingerlands, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Huz's Office Locations
Retina Consultant Pllc1220 New Scotland Rd Ste 101, Slingerlands, NY 12159 Directions (518) 533-6550
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My ophthalmologist referred me to Dr. Huz because of a macular pucker that was causing me to have blurry vision in my eye. I was so worried because my vision was so good after cataract surgery and then got worse. Dr. Huz agreed with the diagnosis and was able to show me exactly what the macular pucker was doing to my retina and why it was affecting my vision. I ultimately decided to have surgery to fix it and after healing I was so happy to have my vision restored back to what it was after my cataract surgery.
About Dr. Jonathan Huz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1124384714
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huz has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Huz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huz.
