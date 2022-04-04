Dr. Jonathan Insel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Insel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Insel, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Insel, MD
Dr. Jonathan Insel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Insel works at
Dr. Insel's Office Locations
Western Endocrine Associates6365 E Tanque Verde Rd Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 886-5534Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pmSaturday7:45am - 5:00pmSunday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Insel is an excellent listener, excellent communicator and one of the most caring doctors I've ever been to. He is an awesome diagnostician and I have recommended him to all my friends.
About Dr. Jonathan Insel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- U Rochester
- Duke University Hospital
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Insel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Insel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Insel has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Insel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Insel speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Insel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Insel.
