Dr. Jonathan Javors, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer.



Dr. Javors works at Franciscan Medical Specialists in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.