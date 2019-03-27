See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Munster, IN
Dr. Jonathan Javors, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (16)
Map Pin Small Munster, IN
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Javors, DO

Dr. Jonathan Javors, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer.

Dr. Javors works at Franciscan Medical Specialists in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Dr. Javors' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Associates of Munster Inc.
    9034 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 836-0296
  2. 2
    Franciscan Medical Specialists
    759 45th St Ste 201, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 836-0296

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Dyer

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jonathan Javors, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962402628
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
