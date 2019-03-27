Dr. Jonathan Javors, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Javors, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer.
Orthopaedic Associates of Munster Inc.9034 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-0296
Franciscan Medical Specialists759 45th St Ste 201, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-0296
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Dyer
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful...never waited more than 10 minutes,he checked my knees and suggested Synvisc injections. They helped the first couple of times,then not so much. My knees improved with my weight loss,however. He and his staff are very nice,but someone messed up coordinating my insurance benefits.
About Dr. Jonathan Javors, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1962402628
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Javors has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javors accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Javors has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javors on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Javors. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javors.
