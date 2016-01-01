Overview of Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD

Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Johnson works at WOUND CARE CONSULTANTS LLC in Washington, DC with other offices in Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.