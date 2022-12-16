Overview of Dr. Jonathan Jonisch, MD

Dr. Jonathan Jonisch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.



Dr. Jonisch works at Long Island Vitreoretinal Consultants in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY, Riverhead, NY and Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Edema and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.