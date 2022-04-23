See All Ophthalmologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Jonathan Joseph, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Joseph, MD

Dr. Jonathan Joseph, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

Dr. Joseph works at Joseph & Swan Eye Center in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joseph's Office Locations

    Joseph & Swan Eye Center
    214 Southcity Pkwy Ste 101, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 981-6430
    Bohn & Joseph Eye Center A Professional Medical Corp.
    609 Guilbeau Rd, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 981-6430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet

    Apr 23, 2022
    I saw an ophthalmologist 1-2 years ago. His equipment is stuck in the 1980s. The dr also didn't take me seriously. Dr. Joseph is the opposite. Top of the line equipment, great staff and he's the best. He called me last night regarding my surgery to ask if all's ok and if I had any questions. I'm not used to Doctors calling. It gave me even more confidence in Dr. Joseph. My eyesight is 20/20 in my left eye. I haven't had 20/20 since about 11 or 12.
    Kathleen Phippard — Apr 23, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Joseph, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Charity-Lsu Eye Ctr
    Internship
    • U Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joseph works at Joseph & Swan Eye Center in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Joseph’s profile.

    Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

