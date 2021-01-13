Dr. Jonathan Kamerlink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamerlink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Kamerlink, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Kamerlink, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kamerlink works at
Locations
Florida Spine Associates - Ft. Lauderdale1414 SE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (561) 495-9511
Florida Spine Associates - West Boca7200 Camino Real Ste 104, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 495-9511
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Sr. Kamerlink because of back pain that went right down the sciatic nerve in my legs. He recommended an MRI and then explained in detail what my problem was. His bedside manner was wonderful and his staff extremely friendly. His office was very calming, not like the “epidural factory” atmosphere of my last doctor. I would wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Kamerlink to others in pain.
About Dr. Jonathan Kamerlink, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel-Deaconess Med Ctr/Harvard Med Sch|Brigham Womens Hosp/Harvard
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamerlink accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamerlink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamerlink works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamerlink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamerlink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamerlink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamerlink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.