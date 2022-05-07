Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, DPM
Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
Kaplan Foot Care65 Walnut St Ste 360, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 416-3668Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplan?
Dr. Kaplan combined expert treatment with a pleasant, informative manner. He took some extra time to treat a couple of conditions that I was unaware of. I'm looking forward to my next appointment.
About Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1053491696
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanante
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Foot Surgery
