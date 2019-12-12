Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Staten Island University Hospital|Seton Hall University School Grad Med Ed
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Delray 2024675 Linton Blvd Ste 202, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 495-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional doctor!
About Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1255327284
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital|Seton Hall University School Grad Med Ed
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Ulcerative Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
