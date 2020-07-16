Dr. Jonathan Kass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Kass, MD
Dr. Jonathan Kass, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Pulmonary2339 Route 70 W Fl 3, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Kass is a great doctor providing relevant and effective treatment and responding to concerns.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- U Conn
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- Cooper University Hospital
