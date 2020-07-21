Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Katz, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Katz, MD
Dr. Jonathan Katz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
CPMC Van Ness Campus1100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 600-6400
Forbes Norris MDA/ALS Resrch Center2324 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 923-3604
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katz is a very caring neurologist. He is compassionate & listens. He answers all of your questions without, hesitation. You never feel like you are rushed. He dots his I's and crosses his T's before, he will give you a diagnosis. I appreciate that. You can tell he takes the time to get the tests you need done before, jumping into any conclusions. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jonathan Katz, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1457372823
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katz speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
