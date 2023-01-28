Dr. Jonathan Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Katz, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Katz, MD
Dr. Jonathan Katz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Buford, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
Buford / South Hall Office3929 Carter Rd Bldg C, Buford, GA 30518 Directions (770) 271-9855Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:30pm
Academy Orthopedics --Duluth3790 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 220, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 476-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Academy Orthopedics318 Tribble Gap Rd, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 889-0891Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Katz for a few years to receive injections in my left wrist to help reduce the pain from arthritis. He is a very caring doctor who listens and responds honestly to any questions I have regarding treatment options. He is also very gentle giving the injections! I definitely recommend Dr. Katz.
About Dr. Jonathan Katz, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) - Charleston SC
- Medical College of Virginia
- University Of Georgia
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Wrist Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katz speaks Korean.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
