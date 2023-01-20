Dr. Jonathan Keenan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keenan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Keenan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Keenan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lutz, FL. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Keenan works at
Locations
LifeChoices Family Medical18560 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548 Directions (813) 948-7734Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have terrible white coat syndrome, but when I speak with Dr Keenan, I don’t. He is so kind. Grateful that he at LifeChoices.
About Dr. Jonathan Keenan, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
