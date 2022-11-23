Dr. Jonathan Keith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Keith, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Keith, MD
Dr. Jonathan Keith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and University Hospital.
Dr. Keith works at
Dr. Keith's Office Locations
East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery79 Hudson St Ste 203, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 597-6462
East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (201) 597-6499
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
It's been a week after my phallo surgery with dr. keith. he's great and the surgery went without a hitch. his bedside manner is kind and respectful and he clearly knows what he's doing. however the communication from the office staff has been frustrating. they're all sweet people, no one has been mean. but while I knew a graft surgery was happening ~3-4 weeks after the initial surgery, I was only told the date it was scheduled (*for* me) *after* the initial surgery had finished. as well I keep getting new information last minute. I found out yesterday I need medical clearance for this 2nd surgery (2 weeks from now) also. my pre-op is tomorrow and I found this out today. if I'd known this before the 1st surgery I could've been more prepared. the receptionist acknowledged it was annoying and said they're not always like this but it's frustrating to have things sprung on me. my surgery results really do look great and they did a fine job taking care of me in the hospital. still...
About Dr. Jonathan Keith, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1497919567
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Keith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Keith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keith works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Keith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keith.
