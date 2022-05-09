See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Murrieta, CA
Dr. Jonathan Kelling, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (62)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Kelling, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.

Dr. Kelling works at Southern California Spine & Joint Institute, Murrieta, CA in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Murrieta
    38860 Sky Canyon Dr Bldg A, Murrieta, CA 92563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 375-7972

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 09, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Kelling by my orthopedic surgeon for arthritis pain in my neck. He was able to substantially reduce the pain after just a few visits. Nice caring office.
    James Greenwood, Ph.D. — May 09, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Kelling, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649483884
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loma Linda MC
    Internship
    • Arrowhead Reg Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Santa Barbara
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Kelling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelling works at Southern California Spine & Joint Institute, Murrieta, CA in Murrieta, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kelling’s profile.

    Dr. Kelling has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

