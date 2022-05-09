Overview

Dr. Jonathan Kelling, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.



Dr. Kelling works at Southern California Spine & Joint Institute, Murrieta, CA in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.