Dr. Jonathan Kerrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Kerrick, MD
Dr. Jonathan Kerrick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Kerrick works at
Dr. Kerrick's Office Locations
Ngpg Family Medicine1315 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste 300, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 219-6520
Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Inc1400 River Pl, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 219-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Only one visit so far but was very impressed with his professional manner. He listened to my problem and past history since this was my first visit with a neurologist. It was obvious he had read the referring physician’s notes. He spent considerable more time with me than I expected. He gave me several options. He set up a test to further be able to diagnose my complicated situation. In the meantime he prescribed a medication that should make living a bit more normal. Very impressed.
About Dr. Jonathan Kerrick, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kerrick works at
Dr. Kerrick has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.