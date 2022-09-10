Overview of Dr. Jonathan Kerrick, MD

Dr. Jonathan Kerrick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Kerrick works at Northeast Georgia Physicians Group in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Braselton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.