Dr. Jonathan Ketchum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Meridian Chiropractic LLC1378 Main St, Worcester, MA 01603 Directions (508) 755-9573
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderfully compassionate doctor that truly takes the time to listen. I had so many questions and he patiently answered every one and made a care plan to get me walking again after very bad plantar faciatis. His office staff is excellent as well and have a wonderful rapport with his patients. I called and had an appointment within 4 days!! Highly recommend Dr. Ketchum!
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ketchum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ketchum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ketchum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ketchum.
