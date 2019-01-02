See All Podiatrists in Worcester, MA
Dr. Jonathan Ketchum, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jonathan Ketchum, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Worcester, MA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Ketchum, DPM

Dr. Jonathan Ketchum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Ketchum works at Medical Center West Podiatry in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Paul Betschart, DPM
Dr. Paul Betschart, DPM
4.8 (186)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
4.4 (32)
View Profile
Dr. Herbert Karpelman, DPM
Dr. Herbert Karpelman, DPM
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Dr. Ketchum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meridian Chiropractic LLC
    1378 Main St, Worcester, MA 01603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 755-9573

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ketchum?

    Jan 02, 2019
    Wonderfully compassionate doctor that truly takes the time to listen. I had so many questions and he patiently answered every one and made a care plan to get me walking again after very bad plantar faciatis. His office staff is excellent as well and have a wonderful rapport with his patients. I called and had an appointment within 4 days!! Highly recommend Dr. Ketchum!
    Donna O in Worcester, MA — Jan 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Ketchum, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Ketchum, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ketchum to family and friends

    Dr. Ketchum's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ketchum

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Ketchum, DPM.

    About Dr. Jonathan Ketchum, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922195627
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Ketchum, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ketchum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ketchum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ketchum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ketchum works at Medical Center West Podiatry in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Ketchum’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ketchum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ketchum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ketchum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ketchum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Ketchum, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.