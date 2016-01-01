Overview

Dr. Jonathan Kistler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.



Dr. Kistler works at Heartland Wellness Recovery Center in El Cajon, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.