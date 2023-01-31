Dr. Jonathan Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Klein, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Klein, MD
Dr. Jonathan Klein, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Milano / Faculty Of Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
Abdul Wahab, M.D.6400 Arlington Blvd Ste 940, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 241-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Klein is very caring and friendly, some might not like his humors, but i find it funny. He is an amazing Doctor, he know his stuffs! He make sure you get the right medications and check to see if you take them on your next visit. The Staff are very friendly but sometime they're busy so i don't fault them for not starting a conversation or smiling when i arrived. Steve Le is the best, he always answer my texts and setup my appointments and reminding me of my up coming appontment days before to make sure i remember.
About Dr. Jonathan Klein, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1326060856
Education & Certifications
- University Of Milano / Faculty Of Medicine and Surgery
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking, Kidney Infection and Acute, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks Italian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.