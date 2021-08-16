Dr. Jonathan Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Klein, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Klein, MD
Dr. Jonathan Klein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY.
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
1
David Lomasney P.c.3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 309, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 352-0022
2
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Klein is a excellent surgeon He is kind friendly explaining things u can understand. Also his staff is so nice n kind
About Dr. Jonathan Klein, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1356500623
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Appendicitis, Intestinal Obstruction and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
