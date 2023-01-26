Dr. Jonathan Kletz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kletz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Kletz, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Kletz, DPM
Dr. Jonathan Kletz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with UT Health Athens.
Dr. Kletz works at
Dr. Kletz's Office Locations
-
1
Jonathan M. Kletz D P M. P A6760 Abrams Rd Ste 203, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 340-8885
-
2
Jonathan M Kletz Dpm PA166 Heritage Pkwy, Gun Barrel City, TX 75156 Directions (903) 887-4341
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Athens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kletz?
Dr. Kletz is a very good doctor/ surgeon. I had to have a toe amputated and was very depressed. He came in and made me laugh which is exactly what I needed. He is very honest and to the point. I would recommend him to everyone that I know.
About Dr. Jonathan Kletz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104879998
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kletz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kletz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kletz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kletz has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kletz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kletz speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kletz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kletz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kletz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kletz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.