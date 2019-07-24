Dr. Jonathan Koff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Koff, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Koff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Koff works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Digestive Care - Chevy Chase5550 Friendship Blvd Ste T90, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (240) 737-0085
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koff?
I had a second colonoscopy yesterday. This doctor is amazing and is very thorough and takes time to explain findings and follow up care. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jonathan Koff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1104926302
Education & Certifications
- National Capital Consortium- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Walter Reed Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koff works at
Dr. Koff has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Koff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.