Overview

Dr. Jonathan Koff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Koff works at Capital Digestive Care in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.