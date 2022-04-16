Overview of Dr. Jonathan Kolodny, MD

Dr. Jonathan Kolodny, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Norwood Hospital.



Dr. Kolodny works at Barry P Wayler MD in Norwood, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Dyslipidemia and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.