Dr. Jonathan Kramer, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Kramer, MD
Dr. Jonathan Kramer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MERIDIAN INSTITUTE COLLEGE OF INTEGRATED CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Kramer's Office Locations
Jonathan D Kramer MD1736 S Millenium Way, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 344-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kramer, and his staff were great. I was anxious going into my first appointment, and they put me at ease very quickly. Surgery went well, and I love the results. Dr. Kramer performed a breast augmentation, and they turned out exactly as I hoped for. I would highly recommended.
About Dr. Jonathan Kramer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1134181621
Education & Certifications
- MERIDIAN INSTITUTE COLLEGE OF INTEGRATED CHINESE MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.