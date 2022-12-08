Dr. Jonathan Kraus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Kraus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Kraus, MD
Dr. Jonathan Kraus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Kraus works at
Dr. Kraus' Office Locations
-
1
Center For Advanced Care - Froedtert Hospital8900 W DOYNE AVE, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 377-5758
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kraus?
I appreciated the time taken to all my questions answered. I never felt rushed.
About Dr. Jonathan Kraus, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1568585602
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Medical College of Wisc. Aff. Hospitals & Clinics|Medical College of Wisc. Aff. Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- Medical College of Wisc. Aff. Hospitals & Clinics|Medical College of Wisc. Aff. Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kraus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kraus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kraus using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kraus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraus works at
Dr. Kraus has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.