Overview of Dr. Jonathan Kraut, MD

Dr. Jonathan Kraut, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Kraut works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Thoracic Oncology) in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.