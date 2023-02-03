Dr. Jonathan Kruger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Kruger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Kruger, MD
Dr. Jonathan Kruger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda Sch Med.
Dr. Kruger's Office Locations
Colorado Center For Arthritis & Osteoporosis1715 Iron Horse Dr Ste 100, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (720) 494-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fayetteville Diagnostic Clinic - Rheumatology3344 N Futrall Dr # 101, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 521-7330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and caring doctor. I have a rare autoimmune condition that he recognized immediately. He has provided very good care for me and is always concerned about my well-being.
About Dr. Jonathan Kruger, MD
- Rheumatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- University of Utah
- Loma Linda Sch Med
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kruger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kruger accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kruger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kruger has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kruger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kruger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kruger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.