Overview of Dr. Jonathan Kruger, MD

Dr. Jonathan Kruger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda Sch Med.



Dr. Kruger works at Colorado Center For Arthritis & Osteoporosis in Longmont, CO with other offices in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.