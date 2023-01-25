Overview

Dr. Jonathan Kruh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kruh works at Vision NYC in Elmhurst, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.