Ophthalmology
4.6 (31)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Kruh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Kruh works at Vision NYC in Elmhurst, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    www.comprehensiveeyes.com
    8305 GRAND AVE, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 429-0300
  2. 2
    Vision NYC
    25 5th Ave Apt 1B, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
  • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 25, 2023
    I would definitely recommend Dr. Kruh to anyone. I actually got Dr. Kruh's name for my surgery from an Optometrist who I highly respect.
    Patient — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Kruh, MD
    About Dr. Jonathan Kruh, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801191184
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts Eye Research and Surgery Institution
    Residency
    • New York Medical College
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Hosp
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Kruh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kruh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kruh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kruh has seen patients for Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kruh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kruh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kruh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

