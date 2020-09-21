Dr. Jonathan Kusnitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kusnitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Kusnitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Kusnitz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Kusnitz works at
Locations
-
1
Sarah K. Linkie M.d. PC2001 Marcus Ave Ste 245, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 487-4433
-
2
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kusnitz?
Dr.kusnitz is an excellent doctor, kind and thorough.
About Dr. Jonathan Kusnitz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1720168768
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kusnitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kusnitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kusnitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kusnitz works at
Dr. Kusnitz has seen patients for Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kusnitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kusnitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kusnitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kusnitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kusnitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.