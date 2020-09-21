Overview

Dr. Jonathan Kusnitz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Kusnitz works at Sarah K. Linkie M.d. PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.