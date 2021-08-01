See All Urologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Jonathan Lackner, MD

Urology
3.6 (19)
Map Pin Small Albuquerque, NM
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Lackner, MD

Dr. Jonathan Lackner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital and TriPoint Medical Center.

Dr. Lackner works at Albuquerque Urology Associates in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lackner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Albuquerque Urology Associates, PA
    610 BROADWAY BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 242-3991
  2. 2
    Albuquerque Urology Associates, PA
    201 Cedar St SE Ste 5660, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 242-3991
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Albuquerque Urology Associates PA
    4410 Irving Blvd NW Ste 300, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 242-3991
  4. 4
    Jeffrey Siminovitch M.D. & Associates,Inc.
    9500 Mentor Ave Ste 370, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 946-4555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Presbyterian Hospital
  • TriPoint Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Gonorrhea Infections
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stones
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cyst
Prostatitis
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Cancer
Erectile Dysfunction
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Phimosis
Prostatic Abscess
Sleep Disorders
Spermatocele
Testicular Cancer
Urethral Stones
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 01, 2021
    Dr. Lackner is one of the most skilled medical practitioners who have treated me in my 85 years on earth. He is generally on schedule with his office visits, and he conducts his examinations and procedures without unnecessary conversation. If you're looking for a friend, look somewhere else. If you're looking for a top line urologist, look no further.
    — Aug 01, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Lackner, MD
    About Dr. Jonathan Lackner, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699790857
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Internship
    • University TX Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
