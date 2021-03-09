See All Plastic Surgeons in Bethlehem, PA
Dr. Jonathan Lam, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jonathan Lam, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Bethlehem, PA
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Lam, MD

Dr. Jonathan Lam, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Dr. Lam works at St. Luke's Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Bethlehem in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Center Valley, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Raymond Jean, MD
Dr. Raymond Jean, MD
4.9 (65)
View Profile
Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C
Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C
4.0 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Samson, MD
Dr. Thomas Samson, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile

Dr. Lam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Bethlehem
    74 W Broad St, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 526-1260
  2. 2
    St. Luke's Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Center Valley
    5415 Lanark Rd, Center Valley, PA 18034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 526-1260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lam?

    Mar 09, 2021
    What a fantastic surgeon. So nice as well as talented. Would recommend him to ANYONE! So pleased with my results. The office is also wonderful! Highly recommend!! And, of course, it lives up to St. Luke's mission!
    Heather L. Pierson-Raffaele — Mar 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Lam, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Lam, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lam to family and friends

    Dr. Lam's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lam

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Lam, MD.

    About Dr. Jonathan Lam, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598051716
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Lam, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.