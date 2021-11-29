Dr. Lanham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonathan Lanham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Lanham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA.
Dr. Lanham works at
Locations
1
Sj Sc Cardiology LLC1326 Eisenhower Dr Bldg 2, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 527-5300
2
Wvu Heart and Vascular Institute - Garrett Regional Medical Center13079 Garrett Hwy, Oakland, MD 21550 Directions (844) 424-0411Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
3
Sjc Physician Network - Cardiology - Statesboro Office16741 Highway 67, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 527-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Lanham while being wheeled into the Cath Lab at St. Joe's, It was an emergency situation, I didn't have a choice of doctors. If I had the time and opportunity to do research and choose a cardiologist on my own- I would choose Dr. Lanham. Never having any real health issues before, I had sooo many questions, he and his staff answered all of them and made me feel very confident in my treatment plan.
About Dr. Jonathan Lanham, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1225271745
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lanham has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
