Dr. Jonathan Lawless, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Lawless, DO
Dr. Jonathan Lawless, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Lawless works at
Dr. Lawless' Office Locations
Montgomery Sports Medicine Center11120 New Hampshire Ave Ste 411, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (301) 786-3413Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Montgomery Medical Clinic800 S Frederick Ave Ste 110, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (301) 786-3411Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was amazing with Dr.Lawless and his assistants Kelly and Kenia.
About Dr. Jonathan Lawless, DO
- Regenerative Medicine
- English
- 1053677518
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawless has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawless accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lawless using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lawless has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawless. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawless.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawless, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawless appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.