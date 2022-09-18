Dr. Jonathan Lazare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Lazare, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Lazare, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Jonathan N. Lazare, Urology, P.C.1729 E 12th St Fl 5, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 369-3300
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Short waiting time. Very friendly and helpful staff. Clean and modern office with a terrace with the view of Verrazano bridge. Dr. Lazare was knowledgeable, intelligent and warm. Excellent Diagnostic skills and follow up care. I’ll l be loyal to Lazare Urology
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French, Russian and Spanish
- 1376552406
- George Washington University Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center|Westchester Medical Center
- Medical College of Virginia Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
