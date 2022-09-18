Overview of Dr. Jonathan Lazare, MD

Dr. Jonathan Lazare, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lazare works at Jonathan N. Lazare, Urology, P.C. in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Epididymitis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.