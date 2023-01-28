Overview of Dr. Jonathan Lebowitz, MD

Dr. Jonathan Lebowitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Lebowitz works at Jonathan L Lebowitz MD in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.