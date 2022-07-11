Dr. Leffert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Leffert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Leffert, MD
Dr. Jonathan Leffert, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.
Dr. Leffert's Office Locations
1
North Texas Endocrine Center9301 N Central Expy Ste 570, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 369-5992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have had in person and telehealth visit with Dr. Leffert. I found him knowledgeable and caring. He was able to provide fast and efficient care for my problem.
About Dr. Jonathan Leffert, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English, German
- 1891720785
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leffert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leffert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leffert has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leffert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leffert speaks German.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Leffert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leffert.
