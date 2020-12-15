See All Nephrologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Jonathan Leibowitz, MD

Nephrology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Leibowitz, MD

Dr. Jonathan Leibowitz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Leibowitz works at JONATHAN S LEIBOWITZ MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leibowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jonathan S Leibowitz MD
    1343 55th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 972-7222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Leibowitz?

    Dec 15, 2020
    Very thorough diagnostican. Tells you what's wrong even if you don't want to hear it. That's why I trust this physician. Also has a quirky sense of humor
    Diana K — Dec 15, 2020
    About Dr. Jonathan Leibowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588665012
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Leibowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leibowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leibowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leibowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leibowitz works at JONATHAN S LEIBOWITZ MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Leibowitz’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Leibowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leibowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leibowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leibowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

