Dr. Jonathan Leibowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Leibowitz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Jonathan S Leibowitz MD1343 55th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 972-7222
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Very thorough diagnostican. Tells you what's wrong even if you don't want to hear it. That's why I trust this physician. Also has a quirky sense of humor
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
