Overview of Dr. Jonathan Leibowitz, MD

Dr. Jonathan Leibowitz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Leibowitz works at JONATHAN S LEIBOWITZ MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.