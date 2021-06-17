Overview of Dr. Jonathan Leon-Rosen, MD

Dr. Jonathan Leon-Rosen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med.



Dr. Leon-Rosen works at Reina Eye Care P.A. in Miami, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blind Hypertensive Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.