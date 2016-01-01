Dr. Leung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Leung, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Leung, MD
Dr. Jonathan Leung, MD is a Pulmonologist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Leung works at
Dr. Leung's Office Locations
-
1
Optum-Covina Main420 W Rowland St, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 331-6411
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leung?
About Dr. Jonathan Leung, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1851349146
Education & Certifications
- LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leung works at
Dr. Leung has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leung speaks Cantonese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.