Overview of Dr. Jonathan Leung, MD

Dr. Jonathan Leung, MD is a Pulmonologist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Leung works at Optum-Covina Main in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.